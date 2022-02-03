2 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $89,900

Don't let property being sold "as-is" stop you. It means you get to take your pick at how this property can benefit YOU the best! With the market still being hot you can take advantage of flipping and reselling this home. If you're looking to make a longer term investment instead, here is your opportunity to make some additional updates on a home and acquire a new rental property. Lastly, bring your own personal touch and design, remodel and make this your next "Home Sweet Home!" Some of the recent updates that have already been completed include: a new roof, vinyl flooring added in the living room and both bedrooms, replaced electrical box, outlets, and outlet plates. Let's not forget to mention... there is more space on the second floor! There is an additional 300+ sq. ft. area that is not included in the total square footage.