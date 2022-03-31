2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,100

Amazing condo with open floor plan on the third floor with a balcony. The top floor unit comes with vaulted ceilings and is a great relaxing and entertaining space. The unit comes equipped with a washer and dryer. Code entry for security into the main building. The elevator makes access easy and the community pool is just a couple of blocks away. This space is ready for its new resident now! Expansive master bedroom and attached bath. Great walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Schedule your time to view it asap! Application is processed through Transamerica MySmart Move and is $40. All residents over the age of 18 will need to be included on the lease and go through the application process.