$1,800 unfurnished, Duplex. Furnished available as well. Available immediately, fast approval process. 90 day minimum stay ,then month to month. Situated in an unbeatable location, this newly constructed home offers the utmost convenience. Boasting 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, it provides ample space and modern comforts. The ground floor features a welcoming living room, a well-appointed kitchen, and a convenient half bath. Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms, which can also serve as an office space, along with two full baths for your convenience. Don't miss out on this exceptional rental opportunity! If you are a responsible individual seeking a well-located, modern property, look no further. Contact me today for further details or to schedule a viewing.