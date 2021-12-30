2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $100,000

Beautiful condo has 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Living/Dining Rm. with a wood burning fireplace and Skylights. Large Master Suite with master bath double sinks vanitys, separate shower and private Garden Tub with sky light in private room. Spacious second bedroom. Oustside storage room with 2 deck to enjoy outside. Freshly Painted, Carpet and Flooring in bathroom a year old. AC unit 3 yrs. old. Unit is being SOLD AS IS. Call for a veiwing!