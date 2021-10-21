 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $100,000

End condo unit in Clemmons area. Kitchen updated adding more counter & cabinet space. Open living room with fireplace. Main level bedroom with main level full bath. Owners suite with its own bathroom upstairs. Right off owners suite is a spacious laundry area. Private patio enclosed with privacy fencing. Neighborhood pool & tennis courts.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News