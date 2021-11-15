2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $112,000

HAVE BREAKFAST ON YOUR GIANT FRONT PORCH (16'x7') or dinner outside on a low maintenance, all-composite deck. Open, expensive backyard that’s fenced in and perfect for your furry family, PLUS a storage building. Galley kitchen with white appliance suite including dishwasher, plus abundant natural wood cabinetry. Original hardwoods throughout most of the house, and a sample has been uncovered for you to see. Beautiful, level lawn with maintained landscaping, garage parking for one and driveway parking for two or more. CONVENIENT to downtown, and minutes away from interstates or anywhere you want or need to go. UPDATED THERMAL PANE WINDOWS throughout, and classic styling with aluminum awnings. And then there’s THE BASEMENT. Walkout access, with TONS of storage, and can easily be turned into a bonus rec room space, or play area. This home has been well loved, and well cared for, and it shows.