2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $124,900

This convenient 2nd floor condo offers abundant natural light and a flexible open floorplan. The oversized windows and large balcony offer tons of privacy to enjoy the outdoors with your wooded backyard. Gas log fireplace will keep you warm on cold winter evenings. Building roof replaced in 2021. New toilets and refrigerator purchased in 2021 also. 422 Mill Pond is conveniently located near restaurants, grocery stores, shopping and Muddy Creek greenway (Brooks Landing has it's own entrance). Freshly cleaned carpets greet you at the front door. Come in, take off your shoes, WELCOME HOME!

