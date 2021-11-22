2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $125,000

****BEST offers due Sunday, 11/21/21 by 12:00 pm**** This adorable cottage is move-in ready and just right for it's next owner! Very conveniently located to Highway 52, and all that Winston Salem has to offer. The circular drive makes coming and going a breeze. Kitchen has been beautifully udpated, and features a perfect breakfast nook. Enjoy a cozy fire in the living room on those extra cold nights. Be sure to check out the beatiful clawfoot tub in the secondary bathroom. Newer HVAC system. There's plenty of storage space in the large metal building.