 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $127,000

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $127,000

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $127,000

This cute home, an end unit, has all the privacy you need! A small community with its very own pool! The HOA covers water, sewer, pool and it has a termite bond! Location is fantastic with quick access to hwy 421. Perfect for a first time home buyer or investor!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert