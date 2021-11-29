 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $135,000

Move in ready home with bonus room. Potential one bedroom, one bathroom mother-in-law suite in backyard. This home offers so much opportunity ready for your TLC. New HVAC installed in 2018, includes 10 year warranty through February 2029. New water heater installed in October 2020. Conveniently located near various retail stores, dining options, and I-40. 10-15 minute drive to downtown Winston Salem.

