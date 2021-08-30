***OPEN HOUSE Sunday Aug. 29, 2-4***Spacious open floor plan w/ streaming natural light in every living space! 2 Bedrooms and 2 bath upstairs with a potential 3rd bedroom space in finished basement. Great closets & generous storage spaces. Freshly painted interior. Gorgeous stone fireplace and walkout patio door in downstairs den. Sunroom & laundry not heated and cooled & not counted in square footage. Den has supplemental electric baseboard heat. Water and sewer included in HOA dues! Easy access to Hwy 421. Convenient location for shopping, hospitals, WFU, & downtown. Meadowlark/Meadowlark/Reagan Schools. Accesses Muddy Creek Greenway! Agent related to seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Diamond Tierra Kimbrough, the cousin of Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough of Forsyth County, has been found, and she's in good health, Winston-Salem pol…
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said.
Winston-Salem Police said two groups in separate cars were driving back and forth along 14th Street and firing their weapons. This was the city's 21st homicide of 2021.
Get tested or don't play: In split vote, board decides to require testing for athletics, other extracurricular activities in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted 6-3 to develop a COVID-19 testing plan for students in "high-risk activities."
A woman died Monday at Pilot Mountain State Park when she fell 90 feet from a climbing route, N.C. park officials said.
Woman with cerebral palsy left in hot car for five hours; now her Greensboro caretaker is charged in her death
The victim from Jamestown had a temperature of 110-plus degrees when she got to the hospital in High Point.
A woman who died Monday after she fell 90 feet at Pilot Mountain State Park has been identified.
A Stokes County man has won $100,000 in North Carolina's education lottery, authorities said Tuesday.
Winston-Salem Police are looking for a man who robbed the Dollar General store on South Main Street Thursday evening.