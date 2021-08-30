 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $139,900

***OPEN HOUSE Sunday Aug. 29, 2-4***Spacious open floor plan w/ streaming natural light in every living space! 2 Bedrooms and 2 bath upstairs with a potential 3rd bedroom space in finished basement. Great closets & generous storage spaces. Freshly painted interior. Gorgeous stone fireplace and walkout patio door in downstairs den. Sunroom & laundry not heated and cooled & not counted in square footage. Den has supplemental electric baseboard heat. Water and sewer included in HOA dues! Easy access to Hwy 421. Convenient location for shopping, hospitals, WFU, & downtown. Meadowlark/Meadowlark/Reagan Schools. Accesses Muddy Creek Greenway! Agent related to seller.

