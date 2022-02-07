2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $145,000

Great new price to own 4 homes on 1 deed and 1 transaction. Great rental investment. 3 homes are rented. All have a metal roof. Porch boards have been replaced. Seller is willing to be transparent about the homes at buyers request as occupied units will not be shown. Unoccupied home has recent paint and will have new kitchen cabinet. Each home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room and a kitchen. Call today for more info.