2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $150,000

Super cute cottage style home!!! Large rocking chair front porch. Brightly painted. One level home features new roof installed in 2019, new water softener, new shower in main bath, new kitchen floors, new AC unit 2021, and recently insulated attic. Washer and Dryer will convey with property as well as two storage sheds. 2 Car detached carport in rear of home. Super close to highway! No more showings after 8PM on Sunday.