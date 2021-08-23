 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $158,000

Spacious one level townhome. GREAT Location - Less than four miles to Novant Medical Center on Silas Creek and WFU main campus, medical facilities, banks, groceries, mall, restaurants and schools. Great room / dining room combo has a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and attractive trim molding. NEW granite countertops in kitchen, with eating area. Each bedroom has direct access to a full bathroom. Large solid shelving closets. Laundry room and Nice storage. Replacement windows, with a lifetime warranty. A major plus is the level, private rear parking only a few steps to the door. Each exterior entry has a storm door. You will LOVE the spacious lawn and additional assigned parking in front. Neighborhood swimming pool is available, as well as Heather Hills golf course. HOA provides water and lawn care. This home is available for investor purchase and rental. If you want move in ready, call today!!

