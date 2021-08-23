2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $180,000

Showings start August 4th on this beautiful well maintained 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhome. Vaulted ceilings in the living room invite you into the home, open stairs lead your eye up to the spacious loft. The gas-fueled corner fireplace adds ambiance and a focal point to the large living room which has laminated wood floors. The kitchen features a peninsula bar for extra cabinet storage, counter space, and bar seating. The primary bedroom is on the main level, has double closets and an ensuite bath with dual sinks. The second bedroom is located off of the loft on the second level along with another full bath. 2" plantation blinds throughout, lots of closet and storage space, nice patio for outdoor entertaining. Two assigned parking places and a community pool included. Perfect location, close to schools, shopping, entertainment and highways.