2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $185,000

**MULTIPLE OFFERS. BEST OFFERS ARE DUE BY SUNDAY, 10/10/2021 AT 1PM.** Quaint, completely renovated home in Ardmore with a brand new roof! This two bedroom home has been meticulously transformed room by room. Fresh paint throughout, new carpets, new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, doors, countertops, backsplash, and more! The covered porch opens up into the living room with fresh paint. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a newly relocated washer and dryer connection. The two bedrooms have two bedrooms with new carpets and an with an upgraded bathroom to share. The basement is assessable from the exterior. The new driveway connects this home to the adjoining road in the rear.