2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $189,000

Welcome home to popular Wyngate Village with it's own community pool and clubhouse! Enjoy low-maintenance living in this move-in ready 2-story townhome with upgraded light fixtures, beautiful dark plank flooring and plantation shutters on the mail level, a spacious living area, and large kitchen with kitchen island and pantry, multiple options for dining spaces, and ample closets throughout. Upstairs the primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings and the guest bedroom both have en-suite bathrooms. Laundry on the bedroom level adds to the convenience of this home. The private back patio is perfect for grilling out and has additional storage space. All appliances, to include washer and dryer to remain. Close proximity to highways, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more! Come see today!