2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $189,000

Amazing condo that features two bedrooms each with their own full bathroom upstairs. The laundry room is on the same floor as the bedrooms for total convenience. Relax on the private deck just off the living room. Parking is available out front of the home to enter the main floor or you can pull into the basement garage. This condo has been well maintained and is ready for new owners.

