2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $195,000

Recent upgrades complete! New flooring throughout. Perfect 2bdrm/1 ba in a great location close to Oak Grove Schools! 3 separate lots to total over 2 acres of land with a creek. All brick home with a side porch next to kitchen entrance. Additional large deck off of the living room is the perfect space to entertain and relax outdoors. New vinyl soffit and gutters. Windows were replaced in 2018. All appliances including the refrigerator, washer, and dryer convey. Kitchen and bathroom has been refinished with neutral colors, tile floors. Unfinished basement has wood fireplace. Perfect for storage, playing indoors, or a hobby. The street light is a led for parking lots, not your average safety light! Detached garage will hold several vehicles. ***Basement has lifetime waterproofing and steel beams for lifetime structural support of the walls/see attachments***Access to basement is from outside only.