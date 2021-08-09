2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $250,000

Wonderful brick home in well-established neighborhood! Beautiful trees, paved drive and adorable setting draw you into this well-maintained home. This home features a new roof in 2020, recent exterior paint, replacement windows, Trane heating and cooling system, two fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, wood floors under carpet, two bedrooms, one and half baths and a large screened in back porch! The private backyard has a 12 x 14 storage shed. A generous sized, partially finished basement could be updated to add to the total living space. This home has so much potential, and the location is perfect, with easy access to major roads and highways. Schedule a showing today!