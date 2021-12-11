2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $255,000

Immaculate Townhome in Wyngate Village! Come in to a beautiful grand entry, gorgeous details throughout the home from the wainscoting trim to the beautiful crown molding. Open living, dining, and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, gorgeous rock fireplace w/ gas logs, spacious bedrooms, large primary suite with en-suite bath offering double vanity sinks, sperate shower, large tub and walk-in closets. Upstairs offers a perfect office space in the loft with a custom murphy's bed for guest space. Great outdoor patio with privacy fence, perfect for entertaining. This home is within minutes from great entertainment, local restaurants, shopping, and much more! Get your tour scheduled today! **HIGHEST AND BEST offers need to be in by 5pm today, December 10th!**