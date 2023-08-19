Low Maintenance Living in Northern Davidson County with neighborhood amenities! 2 bed/ 2.5 bath townhome with additional room for office/playroom/flex space at an affordable price! Located in highly attractive Friedberg Village, this home offers a cozy fireplace, granite in kitchen, stainless appliances that remain- all opening up to a private patio with fire pit. Spacious bedrooms, ample closets and storage, washer/dryer remain. Move-in ready! Also, enjoy the neighborhood clubhouse with pool, gym and putting green! New central cooling unit.Buyer can register for extended warranty through manufacturer.