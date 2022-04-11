 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $275,000

Welcome home! This charming home is ready for you! With a metal roof, new plumbing, electrical, windows, and refinished hardwood oak floors. New light fixtures throughout the house, new marble bathroom dual vanity sinks with bronze brush hardware faucets. The subway tile bathroom has a new ceiling light with a built-in exhaust fan. The kitchen has a stainless-steel farm sink. Beautiful new brick stoop entrance with a new door. Walk-in closet with his and her sides, and two cedar closets, one in each bedroom. All-new GFI outlets, smoke alarms, and carbon monoxide detectors. The chimney has been cleaned, and the fireplace has an inset wood-burning stove with a blower. The garage- workshop has a metal roof, separate electric panel, and meter with 220 electric led lighting, new insulated garage doors with remote control, with all-new 3 coats of dry extreme waterproofing on the inside and outside. The super cool basement has a French drain around the perimeter. A Must See!!

