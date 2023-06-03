Wyngate Village offers a luxury townhome experience with the convenience of nearby hwy access, retail shopping, restaurants and more. This townhome has been meticulously maintained and is ready for its new people! Open floor plan, neutral paint, granite counters, SS appliance package and more. you'll love the touches on this unit. Upstairs is listed as 2 bedroom, but media/bonus room could easily convert to additional sleeping space. You'll love the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and two closets. Townhome backs up to treelined buffer between streets for added privacy plus one-car garage and additional driveway parking! So close to YMCA, hospital, 421, HWY 40 and more. Don't wait, you are going to love this development! Community pool offers the perfect summer spot to cool off! Come see today.
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $285,000
