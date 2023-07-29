This beautiful townhome offers 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The large eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, lots of counter space and stainless steel appliances. The open, spacious living areas and the private, fenced patio area are perfect for entertaining guests. The Wyngate Village neighborhood is tucked away and offers an in-ground pool and club house all while in an amazing location; conveniently close to highways, shopping, and dining.