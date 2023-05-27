Wyngate Village offers a luxury townhome experience with the convenience of nearby hwy access, retail shopping, restaurants and more. This townhome has been meticulously maintained and is ready for its new people! Open floor plan, neutral paint, granite counters, SS appliance package and more. you'll love the touches on this unit. Upstairs is listed as 2 bedroom, but media/bonus room could easily convert to additional sleeping space. You'll love the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and two closets. Don't wait, you are going to love this community! Community pool offers the perfect summer spot to cool off! Come see today.
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $292,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The police department’s Firearms Investigations and Intelligence Division/Gun Crime Reduction Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence…
Three of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s top executives, including its next chief executive Marty Freeman, were provided with significant bas…
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
Police found Fentanyl in a bag of Doritos. A Winston-Salem man will now spend the next 18 years in prison.
A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said.
Q: Are golf carts street legal in Forsyth County? I live in a neighborhood that has them zipping around beginning this time of year, sometimes…