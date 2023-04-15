Conveniently located right over the highly desired Davidson County line, but just down the street from Forsyth & Baptist hospitals. This luxury townhome has so much to offer! The Cayman floor plan allows for the large loft area to be converted into a third bedroom or can be used as a remote work from home office. Large open space on the lower level connecting the kitchen, dining and living area, plus a separate study or seating area upon entry. Enjoy entertaining guests under the custom pergola with gas fireplace or gardening during the day with a tiered outdoor area. Amazing HOA Facilities include the club house, swimming pool, pool table/ping-pong table room, and gym. Ring doorbell security system with sensors on all the downstairs windows & doors, including motion detectors in the downstairs living space. Large master suite with double vanity sink and large walk-in closest. Friedberg Village is a wonderful neighborhood to call home!