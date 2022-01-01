2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $300,000

Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Popular Wyngate Village! 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with Loft. Main Level offers Engineered Hardwoods, Beautiful Kitchen w/ Island, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances & New Dishwasher. Spacious Living Room w/ Gas Fireplace and Cathedral Ceilings. Primary Main Level Bedroom with Private Bath Featuring Separate Tub & Shower, & Walk-In Closet. Upper Level Loft Area is Ideal for a Gameroom or TV Room. Second Bedroom has a Walk-In Closet. Upper Level also offers an Office with a Closet which could also double as a Guest Bedroom. Fenced Patio off the Rear with a Relaxing Hot Tub. Prime Location is close to Highways, Shopping, Hospitals & Dining. Hurry, this one won't last long.