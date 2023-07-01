Desireable one owner Townhome in popular Wyngate Village.This home has been Beautifully maintained.On the main level this home offers open floor plan with tall ceilings and crown moldings,wood flooring, powder room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counter space. All appliances including refrigerator to remain.Large living room with gas fireplace and doors that lead to a 12X13 private fenced patio area. Upper level offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a nice loft /bonus room with closet as well as laundry. The primary bedroom is a dream with vaulted ceiling and large bath with garden tub and separate shower and large walk in closet. Ideal location with easy access to Hwy, both hospitals, shopping and lots of restaurants.Neighborhood club house and pool. You will not want to miss this one!