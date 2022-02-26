 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $316,000

Bring Your Offers! Location - Location - Location……corner lot in Wyngate Village- near shopping, restaurants, Dr’s offices, I40, and 421! Neighborhood pool! Primary Suite on the MAIN LEVEL with Walk in Closet, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Double Vanity w/Granite Countertops, Tiled Floors. Beautiful Living Room with Gas Log Fireplace & Two Skylights! Living Room, Breakfast Room, & Kitchen - All with an Open Concept, Kitchen with Granite Countertops, & Stainless Appliances. Upstairs is a Very Spacious Guest Bedroom, Office (With Skylight) Which Can Also be Used as a Bedroom, Guest Bathroom with Granite Countertops and Tiled Floors. Loft Could be Enclosed and Utilized as an Additional Bedroom. Bedroom/Office Upstairs both have Walk in Closets! Garage has Epoxied Floors, Crown Work, and Recessed Lighting. Large Laundry on Main Level with Sink. Lots of Light and Joy Fills This Home - Make it Yours TODAY!!

