2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $329,000

A unique 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo located in a desirable neighborhood. Cobble stone old world exterior design that receives great sun all year round (sun score 82). Surround sound speakers wired throughout the ceiling on all 3 levels including the 2nd level balcony. 2 balconies- 2nd level off the living room and 3rd level off master bedroom. Elevator that travels all three levels. Waterfall and multi head master shower and double vessel sinks. Bamboo hardwood floors multiple levels. Custom statue and brick wall designed half bath. Granite countertops with custom tile backsplash. Artistic 2nd level ceiling design and vaulted 3 level ceilings with embedded speakers in both bedrooms. Elevator does work but please don't try to access because special instructions are needed. Recess lighting throughout all 3 levels. The roof is being replaced by the HOA. Gloves, masks, and bootie must be worn by all at the showings. Do not go in the attic. Sign is not on the property.