EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! This immaculate sought after Covington Quad has 2 BR's plus an office/flex space that can be used as a bedroom (no closet) as well as a lovely Sunroom. It's tucked off the street for privacy that you will enjoy. Home is in pristine condition with many upgrades you'll appreciate including engineered (hardwood) in the main living areas, vinyl plank in the laundry & ceramic tile in the baths. Both baths have granite counters including the kitchen. You'll love the neutral decor and open floor plan. It also has an oversized garage for a long vehicle (27 Ft deep), extra storage or workshop area. HOA dues cover lawn care, termite bond and neighborhood amenities that include a pool, putting green, and a large clubhouse with an exercise room, pool table, kitchen, etc. Don't let this gem get away, see it soon!
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $380,000
