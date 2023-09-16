Prime location in the Village! Walk to the Pool, Clubhouse, exercise room, & numerous community activities! Priced to sell. The Covington Quad unit! This beautiful corner home features wonderful upgrades including Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout, updated light fixtures & fans, unique granite countertops, custom cabinetry, upgraded shelving in pantry & closets, plantation shutters, natural light solar tubes, custom stone fireplace & more. The home has 2 bedrooms plus an office / flex space that could be a bedroom (no closet) as well as a sunroom that leads to a screened porch and brick patio. Need space for your automobiles as well as a work shop? The garage in the Covington is oversized at 20.7x22.7 with work area. The work area side is actually 27 feet deep for added parking depth. Garage also features custom overhead shelving for your extra boxes & equipment. This home also has an extra long driveway, uncommon in a townhome community. HOA takes care of lawn and some exterior features.