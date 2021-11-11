2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $45,000

House is sold as-is. The lessee is not granting access, please DO NOT disturb the lessee. Lessee's lease runs through 6/30/2037. The lessee currently pays $500 per month. The lease calls for the lessee to start paying $600 per month on 7/1/2027. Alydar Financial Inc has two owners that each have the right of first refusal to match a 3rd party offer.