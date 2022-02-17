 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $45,000

Conveniently located, but needs repairs. Sold as is for cash. Oil furnace in basement is not operational and there may be an underground oil tank.The seller, Alydar Financial Inc, has two owners that each have the right of first refusal to match a 3rd party offer.

