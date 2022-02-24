 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $48,000

*** INVESTORS *** Here's your opportunity to create your next renovation masterpiece and achieve potential ARV in excess of $90k based on current area comps. This home is already priced for condition, needs work so being sold AS-IS and includes 3 lots!!! House sits on front lot with an additional 2 lots in the rear. Would be a great starter home or traditional rental with convenient space from great interior layout along with added privacy by being situated at an end section of Rankin Street. There is also a cellar that houses the furnace and can be used for extra storage. Convenient drive to Salem Lake, downtown Winston, shops and major roadways.

