Here’s your opportunity to own a beautiful home on one of the last lots in Jefferson Ridge. The Portico plan features approximately 1838 square feet on the main floor; plus this home has an unfinished basement of approximately 1187 square feet. The main level features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths along with a gorgeous kitchen open to the great room and large dining area. There is a cozy den that would make a great office, library, or TV room. Engineered hardwood flooring throughout with tile in the bathrooms and laundry. The unfinished basement is plumbed for a bathroom and offers unlimited potential for a workshop, additional bedrooms, movie room, whatever you can imagine. The basement has a French door and window for added daylight. Estimated completion spring 2023.
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $519,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a maker of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, has picked Winston-Salem for an expansion that will bring hun…
Both have said they won't be back even though they have another season of eligibility
Q: As the next section of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway opens, whenever I look at any maps of the project, it seems a little odd that it’…
Winston-Salem police are looking for a man after an incident early Sunday morning in which police said the man assaulted a woman he knew and p…
Q: In Friday’s edition of the Winston-Salem Journal, it was mentioned that the city has “guidelines” for putting leaves at the edge of yards i…
Contracting COVID-19 has sent Alicia Pender's life into a physical and emotional tailspin since her diagnosis in December 2020.
NBA star Chris Paul says he's graduating in mid-December from Winston-Salem State University, the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday.
The Champion apparel brand of Hanesbrands Inc. is launching Saturday its first nationwide promotional campaign in which consumers can swap any…
A Charlotte woman who died last month in unexplained circumstances in Mexico is a 2018 graduate of Winston-Salem State University, a WSSU offi…
North Carolina’s cruise through to the ACC championship game hit a pothole on Saturday night, but true to form, quarterback Drake Maye kept th…