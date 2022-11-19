2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $519,990

Here’s your opportunity to own a beautiful home on one of the last lots in Jefferson Ridge. The Portico plan features approximately 1838 square feet on the main floor; plus this home has an unfinished basement of approximately 1187 square feet. The main level features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths along with a gorgeous kitchen open to the great room and large dining area. There is a cozy den that would make a great office, library, or TV room. Engineered hardwood flooring throughout with tile in the bathrooms and laundry. The unfinished basement is plumbed for a bathroom and offers unlimited potential for a workshop, additional bedrooms, movie room, whatever you can imagine. The basement has a French door and window for added daylight. Estimated completion spring 2023.