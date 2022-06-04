2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $535,000

Stunning 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo located in downtown Winston-Salem. This immaculate modern condo is found in the sought-after Twin City Lofts. Features include soaring ceilings, large windows for natural light, high-end finishes including waterfall edge quartz counter tops, upgraded lighting, and floor to ceiling custom Carnegie Fabric Acoustical Sheers. Large walk-in closets. Overlooks historic buildings on Marshall Street with beautiful views of Winston Salem . The rooftop patio amenity offers a birds’ eye view of downtown, with grills and multiple seating areas. Includes one exterior parking space in a secure on-site parking area. Pure downtown living in the heart of everything!