2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $550,000

Great Opportunity for Developers and or Builders. The barn and shop are the perfect opportunities for a unique Air B&B. The 24 plus or minus Acres are located on Follansbee Road. Public Water and Sewer are available. The lower neighbor is the Wilshire Golf Course. The barn has "finished" sq footage of 1350 and also has an additional 550 square feet on main level that could easily be finished. The 1900 sq feet upstairs is great for storage or a potential second living area. The workshop has lots of finished sq footage also and has been used as an apartment in the past. It has a few rooms that were used as bedrooms and a full bath and kitchen. A few acres at the back of the property are in the flood zone-buyer's agent to verify. No survey on file. This is the next perfect location for a new neighborhood. Property includes 4660, 4700 and 0 (touching property)Follansbee Rd. Also listed as a vacant land listing under MLS# 1064148