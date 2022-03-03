 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $59,500

Sold as is for cash. Full basement with laundry connections. Two oil tanks one above ground and one below ground. The seller, Alydar Financial Inc, has two owners that each have the right of first refusal to match a 3rd party offer.

