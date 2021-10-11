2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $595,000

Totally renovated, painted brick ranch available for the first time to the public! Spoil yourself by living that one level life with updates not commonly found in many homes, such as a fully tiled wet room bathroom, double laundry connections, heated/cooled and tiled garage (for your showcar!) and extensive stonework throughout your over 1 acre property. 3 oversized rooms offer a choice where to rest your head! Spill onto your inground pool with ample space to entertain and enjoy the peaceful setting! Stunning open kitchen with giant sized bar, ice maker and top of the line appliances. Full basement to store or for future additional space! Located in desirable Friedberg/Oak Grove school district, minutes from downtown and easy access to Hwy 42/I-40. Additional home located next door, please see MLS #1042556, 306 Essick Lane. Perfect for two households needing to be next to each other.