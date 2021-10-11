 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $595,000

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $595,000

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $595,000

Totally renovated, painted brick ranch available for the first time to the public! Spoil yourself by living that one level life with updates not commonly found in many homes, such as a fully tiled wet room bathroom, double laundry connections, heated/cooled and tiled garage (for your showcar!) and extensive stonework throughout your over 1 acre property. 3 oversized rooms offer a choice where to rest your head! Spill onto your inground pool with ample space to entertain and enjoy the peaceful setting! Stunning open kitchen with giant sized bar, ice maker and top of the line appliances. Full basement to store or for future additional space! Located in desirable Friedberg/Oak Grove school district, minutes from downtown and easy access to Hwy 42/I-40. Additional home located next door, please see MLS #1042556, 306 Essick Lane. Perfect for two households needing to be next to each other.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News