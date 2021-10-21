 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $62,500

Would make a great rental for first time homebuyer. Needs some cosmetics but in decent shape overall. Central air. Carport. Convenient to Highway, downtown, and public transportation. Great front porch. Extra lot for privacy or resale/build. Wood floors under some of the carpet. Don't miss out on this one! Co-list Agent has ownership interest in the property.

