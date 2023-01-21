 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $639,900

Stunning south-facing residence in downtown Winston-Salem's Twin City Lofts -- a pet-friendly building adjacent to Winston Square Park! Elegant art gallery-style entrance hall leads to a stunning interior with high ceilings and an open floor plan; Massive great room with walls of glass create a sun-drenched living space, complete with electronically operated shades for perfect control of light; Quartz/stainless steel kitchen with island and pantry; Luxurious primary bedroom suite includes walk-in closet, premium bathroom with modern finishes and relaxing bedroom with electric shades; Guest bedroom suite includes a private bathroom; Plenty of closets/storage and spacious laundry room; Convenient half-bath for guests; Assigned parking space included within the building's gated garage; Wonderful rooftop sky lounge for building residents -- including grills, TV, fireplace and seating areas; FURNISHINGS ARE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE -- perfect for those looking for an easy "turn key" scenario!

