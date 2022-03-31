2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $64,900

Nice main level end unit condo! Long-term tenants - since 2011, $500/month, month-to-month. New carpet 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nice main level end unit condo! Long-term tenants - since 2011, $500/month, month-to-month. New carpet 2021.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
The name outside says “Hot Dog City,” but hot dogs are just one of the many things you’ll find inside the 1,600-square-foot building at 2300 N…
City crews remove RV from a lot on Silas Creek where a court-ordered demolition was carried out in 2021.
Timothy Lewis Blackmon was arrested Thursday on charges that he performed sexual acts on dogs. The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to film himself perform sexual acts on dogs. The sheriff's office executed a search warrant and seized two dogs, who are now in safe and in the custody of the Forsyth Humane Society. Blackmon is facing two counts of felony crime against nature.
A senior at Glenn High School died Tuesday when his vehicle ran off Hastings Road, struck a tree and caught fire, authorities said.
Authorities have made no arrests in the Friday afternoon incident.
Winston-Salem police have arrested two men in connection with Friday’s shooting that injured a city firefighter and another man, authorities s…
Nathan Tabor, the former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012, has been indicted on numerous felony charges, including two counts of extortion. This is the latest in a series of legal challenges facing Tabor, 48, who was once active in Republican politics and who ran for political office. He is facing a slew of charges in Brunswick County connected to allegations that he stole a number of items, including catalytic converters and a $6,000 golf cart. In Forsyth, he is facing a charge related to allegations that he harassed his former pastor.
The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds announces its 2022 Indoor Concert Series, kicking off with Rodney Atkins
A Pfafftown man will spend at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6. Dale Bernard Hairston was found guilty Monday after a week-long trial of 31 counts of child sexual abuse. Judge Eric Morgan gave Hairston 10 consecutive sentences of 25 years to 35 years in prison. That adds up to a minimum total sentence of 250 years in prison for the 62-year-old man.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.