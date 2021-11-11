 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $65,000

Investors! this one is for you! Home rented at $725 per month through section 8. Home has been rented for 15+ years and is ready to sign a lease for more time.Hidden home with lots of land with lots of potential. Current owner has made "bonus rooms" through out the home for more space. Come check it out!

