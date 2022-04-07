 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $65,000

Investors or first time home buyers this is a great opportunity! Minutes away from downtown Winston salem & WSSU. MOVE IN READY! 2 bedrooms 1 full bathroom. Large living room, all kitchen appliances to stay with the property. Corner Lot!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert