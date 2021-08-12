 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $67,500

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $67,500

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $67,500

Brand new kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanity! Brand new white stove and dishwasher to be installed before closing! Carpet and tile flooring throughout the foyer, dining room, & living room! HVAC is 6-7 years old. HOA covers use of pool, grounds, & water! SOLD AS IS. BUYER TO VERIFY ALL SYSTEMS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News