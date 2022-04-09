2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $680,000

You need to live here. One of only two 2-story units at Twin City Lofts. The attention to detail the designer/owner gave to this home are unmatched. Rocky Mountain hardware throughout the main level. Custom book cases. Even a high end induction range and a tucked away office. High ceilings on both levels, dramatic views and incredible storage make this one of the best. Both bedrooms are on the lower level with separate entrance. There is also a roof top amenity with multiple seating areas and grills. Two parking spaces (1 garage space and 1 in secure on site area). Pure downtown living in the heart of everything.