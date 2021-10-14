 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $69,900

Affordable condo in convenient location with fresh paint, new carpet though out and new vinyl plank kitchen floor is move in ready. Main level has living room, eat in kitchen with pantry and new ceiling fan plus half bath with tile flooring. Upstairs offers two bedrooms with ample closets and full bath. Refrigerator and washer/dryer remain. New water heater. 3 ton heat pump. This one will go quickly so make your appointment right away!

