2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $70,000

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house with lot of character located near major highways, minutes from NC School of the Arts and walking distance to shopping centers, elementary school and recreational parks. This house offers a cozy yet serviceable layout with a front covered porch and screen back porch. The back yard is cleared and leveled with a paved driveway leading to a detached 1 car garage. The house has been kept in good standing with long term tenants. Appointments required. Please read Agents Only Remarks